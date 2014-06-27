FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

US SEC weighs filing charges against BlackRock-filing

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock disclosed on Friday that it may be facing possible civil charges by U.S. securities regulators over disclosures tied to a former portfolio manager whose personal investments raised the perception of a possible conflict.

In a regulatory filing, BlackRock said its BlackRock Advisors LLC unit had received a “Wells Notice” from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating the SEC is leaning toward possibly filing an enforcement action.

The company said no clients were harmed, that no improper trading occurred and that no securities laws were broken. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

