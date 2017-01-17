FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock settles US SEC charges over whistleblower protection violations
January 17, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 7 months ago

BlackRock settles US SEC charges over whistleblower protection violations

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock Inc will pay a $340,000 penalty to settle charges that it improperly required parting employees to sign agreements that forced them to waive their rights to recover whistleblower awards, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.

In settling the case, BlackRock becomes the latest in a growing list of companies that have been accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of stifling participation in the agency's whistleblower program.

BlackRock settled the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

