BRIEF-Egan-Jones, founder settle with SEC

Jan 22 (Reuters) - * SEC says egan-jones, founder sean egan agree to 18-month bars from rating

asset-backed and government securities issuers as nrsro * SEC says egan-jones, egan settle charges they made willful and material

misstatements when registering to become a nationally-recognized credit

rating agency * SEC says found egan-jones violated conflict-of-interest provisions, and that

egan caused these violations * SEC says egan-jones, egan have agreed to correct deficiencies, and submit a

signed report detailing their steps * SEC says egan-jones, egan consented to SEC order without admitting or denying

findings