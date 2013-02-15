FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEC sues unnamed traders over possible insider trading in Heinz call options
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 9:20 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-SEC sues unnamed traders over possible insider trading in Heinz call options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - * SEC files lawsuit against “certain unknown traders” in H.J Heinz Co.

call options -- court filing * SEC says has identified “highly suspicious” trading just prior to Heinz

agreement to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3g capital * SEC says defendants are either foreign traders, or traders using foreign

accounts * SEC says believes defendants are in Zurich, Switzerland or are using accounts

located there * SEC says alleged insider trading in Heinz call options generated more than

$1.7 million unrealized profit * SEC says suspicious trades were made in omnibus account known as ”gs bank ic

buy open list options gs & co c/o Zurich office” * SEC lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court

