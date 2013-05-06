FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SEC says Harrisburg, Pennsylvania charged with securities fraud, and city agrees to settle
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-SEC says Harrisburg, Pennsylvania charged with securities fraud, and city agrees to settle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - * SEC says charges city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with securities fraud * SEC accuses Harrisburg of issuing misleading public statements when its

financial condition was deteriorating * SEC says Harrisburg has agreed to settle charges, and agreed not to commit

securities fraud again; says Harrisburg neither admitted nor denied

wrongdoing * SEC says this is first time it has charged a municipality for misleading

statements made outside of its securities disclosure documents * SEC says Harrisburg failed to provide current information to municipal bond

investors who held hundreds of millions of dollars of bonds issued or

guaranteed by the city

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.