BRIEF-SEC says charges six with insider trading relating an an acquisition by eBay; reaches first non-prosecution agreement with individual
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SEC says charges six with insider trading relating an an acquisition by eBay; reaches first non-prosecution agreement with individual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - * SEC says charges six individuals with insider trading in stock of an

e-Commerce company prior to its acquisition by eBay Inc * SEC says also reaches first non-prosecution agreement with individual as part

of the case * SEC accused christopher saridakis of violating duty of trust as CEO of a unit

of GSI Commerce by tipping family members and friends about the acquisition * SEC says saridakis agreed to pay $664,822 and accept an officer-and-director

bar to settle with SEC * SEC says also filed related charges against five traders, and entered the

non-prosecution agreement with a trader who provided ”extraordinary

cooperation” * SEC says the five traders and the individual will pay more than $490,000 in

their settlements

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
