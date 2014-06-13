FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEC brings insider trading charges over Ross, Taleo stock options
June 13, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SEC brings insider trading charges over Ross, Taleo stock options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - * U.S. SEC says charges four people in northern California with insider trading

in Ross Stores Inc stock options * SEC says insider trading resulted in more than $12 million profit * SEC says roshanlal chaganlal, a director in ross’ finance department,

routinely tipped a friend about company’s sales results, and that the friend

traded on the tips and tipped others * SEC says the friend, saleem khan, also committed insider trading in taleo

corp stock options ahead of its 2012 acquisition by Oracle Corp

based on tips from an Oracle insider

