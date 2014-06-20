FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEC says private equity firm TL Ventures settles charges in first investment adviser pay-to-play case
June 20, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SEC says private equity firm TL Ventures settles charges in first investment adviser pay-to-play case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - * SEC says charges private equity firm tl ventures inc with pay-to-play

violations involving political campaign contributions in Pennsylvania * SEC says tl ventures agrees to pay nearly $300,000 to settle, without

admitting or denying the charges * SEC says the case is its first under pay-to-play rules for investment

advisers, which were adopted in 2010 * SEC says tl ventures received compensation from two Pennsylvania public

pension funds within two years after an associate contributed to

Pennsylvania’s governor and a Philadelphia mayoral candidate

