#Credit Markets
June 20, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. judge sets July 1 hearing over SEC subpoenas to House committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - * U.S. judge schedules July 1 hearing on SEC demand that house ways and means

committee comply with investigative subpoenas -- court order * SEC says had served subpoenas on ways and means committee; and also on brian

sutter, staff director of the body’s healthcare subcommittee * SEC says is investigating whether news about a change in medicare

reimbursement rates was leaked improperly before the official announcement in

April 2013 * SEC says is also investigating whether the leak resulted in insider trading

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
