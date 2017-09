July 2 (Reuters) - * SEC says charges five traders with short-selling violations; says worldwide

capital inc and its owner jeffrey lynn agree to pay $7.2 million to settle * SEC says the five traders agree to pay nearly $750,000 to settle charges,

without admitting or denying findings * SEC accused the traders of selling shares short while trading was restricted,

typically in connection with public offerings, and buying offering shares of

the same securities they had shorted