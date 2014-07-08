FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEC charges, settles with California's Kings Canyon school district over bond offering disclosures
July 8, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SEC charges, settles with California's Kings Canyon school district over bond offering disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - * SEC says charges, settles with California’s kings canyon joint unified school

district over alleged misleading of bond investors * SEC says kings canyon, without admitting wrongdoing, agreed not to violate

securities laws, and agreed to adopt improved disclosure policies * SEC says settlement is first under an agency initiative to address materially

inaccurate statements in municipal bond offering documents * SEC says kings canyon had misled investors in a 2010 bond offering by

omitting required disclosures

