BRIEF-SEC imposes record $16 mln penalty against high frequency trading firm Latour for violating net capital rule

Sept 17 (Reuters) - * SEC charges n.y.-based high frequency trading firm latour trading llc with

violating net capital rule for broker-dealers, says imposes record $16

million penalty * SEC says latour operated without maintaining required minimum net capital on

19 of 24 reporting dates during a 2-year period * SEC says latour missed the mark by amounts ranging from $2 million to $28

million * SEC says latour’s chief operating officer when the series of violations

began, nicolas niquet, agreed to pay $150,000 penalty to settle related

charges * SEC order settling administrative proceedings says defendants do not admit or

deny the regulator’s findings * SEC says latour repeatedly miscalculated net capital amounts in 2010 and 2011

by failing to make proper “haircut” deductions from market value of its

proprietary securities positions and other positions