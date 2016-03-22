FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US should harmonize broker dealer rules across agencies-SEC's White
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

US should harmonize broker dealer rules across agencies-SEC's White

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - United States regulators should offer standard regulations for broker dealers and the Securities and Exchange Commission will offer its own proposal, the head of the SEC said on Tuesday.

The SEC should outline a proposal to regulate broker dealers as a way to “harmonize” rules among regulators, SEC Chair Mary Jo White told a Congressional hearing.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is finalizing a controversial ‘Conflict of Interest’ rule that aims to stop brokers and advisors from recommending products that put their profits ahead of clients’ best interests.

The rule, proposed in April 2015, is expected to be published in coming months. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.