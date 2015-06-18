FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brokers that sell bank products to face more money-laundering scrutiny -SEC
June 18, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Brokers that sell bank products to face more money-laundering scrutiny -SEC

Sarah N. Lynch

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Brokerages that have branched into selling traditional banking products will face increased scrutiny for compliance with anti-money laundering rules, a U.S. regulator said on Thursday.

Kevin Goodman, a director at the Securities and Exchange Commission who oversees the brokerage exam program, said in prepared remarks in New York that examiners want to make sure that brokerages offering banking products are keeping an eye out for red flags.

Individuals who want to evade bank’s anti-money laundering rules, he said, may gravitate to brokerages for banking services because they believe a brokerage’s compliance efforts with respect to banking services will not be as thorough.

“Broker-dealers’ transaction monitoring program should, I believe, take into account how such accounts are being used,” Goodman told an audience in New York at a conference held by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

“For example, if the account is being used primarily for banking rather than securities services, the firm should understand why the customer is holding funds in a securities account rather than a traditional banking account.”

In recent years, big banks have moved to make up for lost revenue in the face of falling commissions and stricter regulation of credit cards.

Many have started cross-selling products, by urging stock brokers to offer clients bank products such as mortgages.

Goodman said Thursday that during the course of compliance exams, the SEC will be on the lookout for a number of possible red flags of money laundering.

Possible areas include “securities accounts that only have money movements and no securities investments, high-frequency check-writing, journaling, and wiring funds, and other activity that is not commensurate with a customer’s stated business or investment objectives,” he said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
