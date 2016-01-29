FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SEC to scale back its broker exam program to focus more on advisers-sources
January 29, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

US SEC to scale back its broker exam program to focus more on advisers-sources

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators are planning to significantly scale back their compliance examination program for brokers so they can pour more resources into examining investment advisers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission is designed to address a major gap in its routine monitoring of investment advisory firms.

Currently, broker dealers are subjected to compliance exams both from both the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall Street’s self-funded regulator.

Advisers, by contrast, do not have their own self-regulatory organization, making it difficult for the SEC to cover the entire population of firms each year. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by David Alexander)

