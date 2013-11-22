FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC committee votes in favor of Wall St broker reform
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. SEC committee votes in favor of Wall St broker reform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - A key advisory committee to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously approved a recommendation on Friday that the agency develop tough new ethical rules for securities brokers.

The SEC’s Investor Advisory Committee, established by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, is recommending that the agency require that brokers act as fiduciaries, or in their clients’ best interests.

The committee wants the SEC to develop a rule based on the 73-year-old law that investment advisers who register with the agency must follow. Brokers, who are largely regulated by Wall Street’s self-funded watchdog, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, have been largely exempt from the law because their business traditionally hinged on taking clients’ buy and sell orders, while giving only “incidental advice.”

Brokers are now bound to a lesser standard, requiring them to recommend investments that are suitable, based on factors such as a client’s age or risk-tolerance. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.