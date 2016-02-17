U.S. SEC proposes new liquidation rules for large broker-dealers

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission proposed a new rule on Wednesday that it said was designed to make the liquidation process for large broker-dealers more orderly and efficient.

The new rule, which it said implements part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform law, “would help ensure that customers are treated in a manner at least as beneficial as would have been the case in a liquidation under the Securities Investor Protection Act.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)