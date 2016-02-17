SEC proposes new liquidation rules for large broker-dealers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission proposed a new rule on Wednesday that it said was designed to make the liquidation process for large broker-dealers more orderly and efficient.

The new rule would implement part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform law known as “Title II” that created an alternative insolvency process for large financial companies.

The SEC said it would “help ensure that customers are treated in a manner at least as beneficial as would have been the case in a liquidation under the Securities Investor Protection Act,” referring to the established course currently followed by broker-dealers in insolvency.

“This proposal will help ensure that in the event there is a need for the orderly liquidation of a broker-dealer, the process is handled in a manner that minimizes disruption and promotes public confidence,” said SEC Chair Mary Jo White in a statement.

Specfically the proposed rule, which was drafted after consultation with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Securities Investor Protection Corporation, lays out how to notify interested parties immediately that a liquidation proceeding has begun by filing a notice and application for protective decree in federal district court.

It also proposes the steps for transferring accounts to a bridge company for determining claims and distributing assets, and the roles of SIPC and the FDIC. Traditionally, SIPC, a non-profit supported by broker-dealers created in the investor protection act, oversees the liquidation of its bankrupt or troubled members and works to return missing securities and cash to customers. The better-known FDIC is a federal agency that, among other things, manages bank receiverships and examines banks for safety and consumer protection.

“The proposed rule would establish an orderly process for the liquidation of a broker dealer whose failure might otherwise pose a risk to the financial system,” said FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg in a statement.