FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Brookstreet CEO ordered to pay $10 mln in fraud case
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 6 years ago

Ex-Brookstreet CEO ordered to pay $10 mln in fraud case

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered the former chief executive officer of Brookstreet Securities Corp to pay $10 million for his role in selling risky mortgage products that led the firm to collapse at the height of the financial crisis.

The firm and former CEO Stanley Brooks were charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with fraud in December 2009. The SEC had alleged that Brooks and his firm had regularly sold risky mortgage-backed securities to customers with conservative investment goals.

The SEC said that Judge David O. Carter in Los Angeles had ruled in favor of the SEC on Feb. 23 and entered the final judgment in the case on Thursday. Besides the $10 million penalty, the SEC said Brooks would also pay more than $110,000 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest.

A lawyer for Brooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.