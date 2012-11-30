FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC charges ex-banker with insider trading in Burger King
November 30, 2012

SEC charges ex-banker with insider trading in Burger King

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A former Brazilian banker agreed to pay nearly $5.2 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges of insider trading in Burger King Holdings Inc options before the restaurant chain agreed to a September 2010 buyout.

The SEC said the settlement with the former banker Igor Cornelsen and Bainbridge Group Inc, the firm in which he made his trades, includes a $3.36 million fine, the disgorgement of $1.68 million of illegal profit, and $136,621 of interest. It requires court approval.

