Former analyst for Capital One must pay $13.5 mln for insider trading -SEC
February 26, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Former analyst for Capital One must pay $13.5 mln for insider trading -SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - A former Capital One Financial Corp analyst was found liable in on civil charges that he engaged in insider trading must pay a total of $13.5 million in sanctions, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

A federal court in Philadelphia ordered the sanctions against the ex-analyst, Nan Huang, on Thursday, the SEC said. Huang had used non-public sales data from Capital One, a credit card issuer, to buy and sell stocks. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

