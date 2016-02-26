Former analyst for Capital One must pay $13.5 mln for insider trading -SEC

(Reuters) - A former Capital One Financial Corp analyst was ordered by a federal court in Philadelphia to pay $13.5 million in sanctions for insider trading, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

The ex-analyst, Nan Huang, was found liable in January in a civil trial of using non-public sales data from Capital One, a credit card issuer, to buy and sell stocks.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed and we disagree with the ruling,” said Gregory Morvillo, Huang’s New York-based lawyer. “We will be considering our options over the coming days,” Morvillo said.

The $13.5 million sanction requires Huang to return $4.4 million in profits he made from the illicit trading to the SEC. He must also pay an additional penalty of double that amount, or $8.8 million, according to an opinion by U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Huang’s legal arguments were “unpersuasive,” Kearney wrote. Huang had argued that information he obtained from a non-public database while working as a credit card fraud analyst for Capital One, was “not material” compared with the scope of information available to average investors, such as publicly available stock research reports.

The SEC sued colleagues Nan Huang and Bonan Huang in January 2015 alleging they made hundreds, if not thousands, of keyword searches on their company’s private database for sales data on at least 170 publicly traded companies from November 2013 to January 2015.

According to the SEC, the Huangs, who are not related and both Virginia residents when they worked for Capital One, used the information to trade in accounts at numerous brokerages ahead of quarterly sales announcements by the companies.

Nan Huang did not deny using Capital One’s non-public information, which the company’s policies forbid.

Bonan Huang settled with the SEC in December, agreeing to more than $4.7 million in penalties and other payments without admitting or denying the allegations.

Both Huangs are Chinese nationals. They returned to China after Capital One fired them last year.