U.S. jury finds ex-Capital One analyst liable in insider trading case
January 13, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. jury finds ex-Capital One analyst liable in insider trading case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A former Capital One Financial Corp analyst was found liable on Wednesday on civil charges that he engaged in insider trading by using non-public sales data from the credit card issuer to buy and sell stocks.

A federal jury in Philadelphia agreed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that information used by the Capital One ex-employee, Nan Huang, to trade in shares of consumer retail companies ahead of sales and earnings reports was “material” and gave Huang a “significant advantage” over the investing public.

The verdict marked a victory for the SEC, which has recently suffered a series of trial losses in insider trading cases, most notably the 2013 verdict clearing billionaire Mark Cuban. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bill Rigby)

