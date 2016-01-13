RPT-U.S. jury finds ex-Capital One analyst liable in insider trading case

(Repeats to fix format with no changes to text)

PHILADELPHIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A former Capital One Financial Corp analyst was found liable on Wednesday on civil charges that he engaged in insider trading by using non-public sales data from the credit card issuer to buy and sell stocks.

A federal jury in Philadelphia agreed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that information used by the Capital One ex-employee, Nan Huang, to trade in shares of consumer retail companies ahead of sales and earnings reports was “material” and gave Huang a “significant advantage” over the investing public.

The verdict marked a victory for the SEC, which has recently suffered a series of trial losses in insider trading cases, most notably the 2013 verdict clearing billionaire Mark Cuban. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bill Rigby)