U.S. jury finds ex-Capital One analyst liable in insider trading case

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A former Capital One Financial Corp analyst was found liable on Wednesday on civil charges that he engaged in insider trading by using non-public sales data from the credit card issuer to buy and sell stocks.

A federal jury in Philadelphia agreed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that information used by the Capital One ex-employee, Nan Huang, to trade in shares of consumer retail companies ahead of sales and earnings reports was “material” and gave Huang a “significant advantage” over the investing public.

The verdict marked a victory for the SEC, which has recently suffered a series of trial losses in insider trading cases, most notably the 2013 verdict clearing billionaire Mark Cuban.

Penalties to be assessed against Huang were not immediately clear as lawyers debated the issue before U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney following the jury’s verdict. Huang’s lawyer was not immediately available to comment.

The SEC sued Nan Huang and Bonan Huang in January 2015 alleging they made hundreds, if not thousands, of keyword searches on their company’s private database for sales data on at least 170 publicly traded companies from November 2013 to January 2015.

According to the SEC, the analysts, both Virginia residents when they worked for Capital One, used the information to trade options in accounts at numerous brokerages ahead of quarterly sales announcements by the companies.

The Huangs, who are not related, began with a $147,000 investment and made roughly $2.8 million from the trades, a three-year return of 1,819 percent, the SEC said.

Nan Huang, who has cited his U.S. right not to incriminate himself in court documents, did not testify. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bill Rigby)