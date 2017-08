WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Andrew Ceresney, the head of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission tasked with policing Wall Street, will be departing the agency at the end of December, the SEC said on Thursday.

The SEC said until a permanent new director is appointed, the current Deputy Director Stephanie Avakian will preside over the division. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)