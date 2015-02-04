U.S. Chamber blasts SEC after Whole Foods proxy decision backtrack

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce lambasted the top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday for backpedaling on a ruling that allowed companies like Whole Foods Market Inc to exclude certain shareholder proposals from their corporate ballots.

In a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White, the chamber accused the SEC of contradicting itself and introducing “an additional layer of uncertainty into an already complicated set of rules.”

In a post on the SEC’s website after business hours on Jan. 16, the agency backed off its prior ruling concerning a dispute between Whole Foods and a shareholder, James McRitchie, publisher of the website corpgovn.net.

The shift marked a small victory for activists, who have long fought to make it easier for shareholders to nominate their own directors.

McRitchie was seeking to allow groups of Whole Foods shareholders who collectively owned 3 percent of its stock to nominate their own directors on the company’s proxy.

Whole Foods sought to exclude it, saying it conflicted with a similar company proposal to allow a single shareholder to nominate directors, subject to the person owning a certain stake.

Initially, the SEC staff had ruled that Whole Foods could exclude McRitchie’s proposal.

But on Jan. 16, the SEC said it had “reconsidered its position” and would express no views on Whole Foods or any other matter involving similar competing proposals until the SEC completes a review of the rule and its scope.

The change has irked groups like the chamber, which for years has criticized the SEC for its rules governing how and when shareholder proposals can be considered.

In 2011, the chamber won a victory when a U.S. appeals court struck down an SEC rule that paved a path for shareholders at all public companies to nominate directors.

In the chamber’s letter, it said the SEC’s Jan. 16 action leaves companies in the lurch. If they exclude shareholder proposals they deem too similar to their own, then companies could face “heightened risk of litigation,” the chamber said.

Alternatively, companies could include it, but then run the risk of creating “shareholder confusion.”

The chamber called on the SEC to do a top-to-bottom review of the entire rule-set governing the shareholder proposal process, saying it is often abused by “special interest groups.”

An SEC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.