Citigroup to pay $15 mln to settle U.S. SEC charges over compliance failures

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay $15 million to settle civil charges alleging it failed to enforce policies designed to prevent and detect insider trading, U.S. regulators said.

Wednesday’s settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission marks the second time this week that Citigroup has been dinged for regulatory failures.

Earlier in the week, two units of the bank also agreed to pay another $180 million to settle charges it defrauded hedge fund investors during the financial crisis. [ID: nL1N10S0ZB] (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)