CME wants out of U.S. SEC's plan to reduce trading glitches

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures exchange, is asking U.S. securities regulators to be excluded from proposed rules that would require exchanges and clearing agencies to conduct testing and be better prepared to handle trading glitches or natural disasters.

In a July 8 letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, CME said its clearinghouse for credit derivatives is already overseen by two other regulators and that CME should not be subject to the rules because it does not play a significant role in U.S. securities markets.

“These significant burdens should be weighed against the purported benefit” of the new rule, wrote CME Executive Director Joseph Adamczyk.

The SEC’s proposal, made in March, followed a string of major disruptions in U.S. equity markets.

In May of last year, technical problems at the Nasdaq OMX stock exchange marred the initial public offering of social media giant Facebook.

Then in August, Knight Capital Group, now known as KCG Holdings Inc, nearly collapsed after a software error led to a $440 million trading loss.

In October, the U.S. stock market shut down for two days despite the fact contingency plans were in place, in part because brokerages had lingering concerns about possible malfunctions.

The SEC’s plan would require exchanges, clearing agencies and certain large “dark pool” trading venues to notify regulators about problems with or changes to technology systems.

They would also need to designate individuals or firms to participate in testing their business continuity and disaster recovery plans at least once a year, among other things.

In principle, the plan is not controversial. But after details emerged, it has drawn criticism from all corners of Wall Street, forcing the SEC to extend the public comment period and likely posing challenges as regulators work toward finalizing the regulations.

Exchanges, including NYSE Euronext, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, have complained that the proposal is too narrow and fails to cover all brokerages.

But the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the leading trade group for the brokerage industry, and another group representing proprietary trading shops, both have warned against expanding it to cover all brokerages.

In recent letters to the SEC, they complained that the SEC’s plan is too expensive and overly broad.

The CME’s letter is unique in that it represents an entity covered by the rule that is requesting an exemption.

The SEC will likely need to tread carefully as it works to finalize the rule.

The agency has suffered a string of defeats to its rule making over the past few years after trade and business groups filed lawsuits alleging it had failed to conduct a proper economic analysis and had failed to weigh exemptions to rules properly.

Many of the comment letters, including CME‘s, warn about the costs that will be imposed by the rule and urge the SEC to weigh whether those costs will outweigh the benefits.

In its letter, CME said it fears it will be covered by the SEC’s rule after its temporarily relief from registering its clearinghouse with the SEC expired in July 2011.

CME said the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law deems its clearinghouse to fall under the supervision of both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the SEC because those two agencies share jurisdiction of the $630 trillion over-the-counter derivatives markets.

Practically speaking, however, CME says it is not currently clearing the kinds of credit derivatives that fall under the SEC’s watch.

In addition, it is already regulated by the CFTC and also became subject to Federal Reserve supervision last July because of its size and interconnectedness to the U.S. financial system.