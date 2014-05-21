U.S. SEC officials seek clarity on compliance officers' liability

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The securities industry’s compliance officers and lawyers need better guidance on whether they can be held liable for the misdeeds of other employees at their firms, two U.S. regulators said this week.

At separate conferences, Securities and Exchange Commission members Kara Stein and Daniel Gallagher called for the agency to provide more clarity, noting many officers fear they will become the subject of an enforcement action.

Chief compliance officers at securities firms are supposed to ensure compliance with industry regulations. Sometimes they also advise the management about dealing with problem employees.

Compliance officers are increasingly worried those efforts could lead regulators to deem them supervisors and hold them to the same legal standard as the firm’s managers.

The issue came to forefront more than two years ago when the SEC dismissed its own enforcement case against Theodore Urban, once general counsel of the brokerage Ferris Baker Watts LLC, which is now part of RBC Wealth Management.

The case gained attention because the SEC had accused Urban of failing to supervise a rogue broker, even though Urban had warned the firm about the broker’s trading and urged it to fire him.

Ultimately, an SEC law judge decided a case against Urban for failing to supervise was inappropriate, and it was later dismissed on appeal after the larger commission remained split about its merits.

But it left unresolved questions about whether compliance professionals and lawyers who make recommendations about employees’ conduct should be deemed “supervisors” and therefore potentially be held liable themselves for those employees’ bad acts.

The SEC tried to allay concerns in September by issuing guidance saying brokerage compliance and legal personnel are not deemed supervisors, and therefore cannot be held liable for failing to supervise.

However, the guidance was only for brokerage compliance staff and does not specifically address other entities, such as investment advisers.

On Tuesday, Gallagher said more could be done beyond the 2013 guidance, and the SEC should be careful how it treats compliance officers during investigations.

“We can give them a strong default position that we don’t think you are a supervisor,” he said.

In a speech Monday, Stein told a compliance audience that she wanted feedback on whether it might be helpful to “establish a minimum baseline of conduct” for chief compliance officers to remove the cloud of legal liability so they may “unleash” their power to prevent harm.

It is unclear whether Gallagher, a Republican, and Stein, a Democrat, would agree on a specific approach to any additional guidance.

In the same speech, Stein defended prior cases against compliance officers, saying they only targeted people who ignored red flags and assisted fraud.

SEC Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney also said at the conference on Tuesday that he would only bring cases if compliance officers “participated” in misconduct or failed to implement policies, and urged officers to help fix problems if they see them.

“I do not want you to be concerned that by engaging, you will somehow be exposed to liability,” he said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Lisa Von Ahn)