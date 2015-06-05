Computer Sciences to pay $190 mln to settle accounting fraud case

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp agreed to pay $190 million to settle civil accounting fraud charges alleging the company manipulated its financial results to hide problems with one of its high-profile contracts, U.S. regulators announced on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged eight former executives in connection with the scheme, five of whom also agreed to settle.

Among those settling was Michael Laphen, the former Computer Sciences chief executive, who agreed to have $3.7 million in compensation clawed back and also to pay a $750,000 penalty. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)