FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SEC sets date to vote on conflict minerals rule
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

US SEC sets date to vote on conflict minerals rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has finally set a date to vote on controversial new rules requiring companies to make disclosures on conflict minerals and payments made to governments.

The SEC said it will meet on Aug. 22 to publicly vote on the two sets of rules, which are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. The conflict minerals rule will require companies to disclose whether they use tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The other rule requires oil, gas and mining companies to disclose payments they make to governments.

In addition, the SEC said it will also vote on a proposal required by the newly enacted JOBS Act which would lift a ban on general advertising for private securities offerings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.