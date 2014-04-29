FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White says SEC will proceed implementing conflict minerals rule
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

White says SEC will proceed implementing conflict minerals rule

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will press ahead with implementing large portions of a rule requiring companies to determine if their products contain “conflict minerals” from a war-torn part of Africa, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said Tuesday.

In testimony to a U.S. House of Representatives panel, White said a recent appeals court ruling that struck down a provision in the conflict minerals rule does not justify delaying the rest of the regulation’s requirements.

The court “went out of its way” to uphold the vast majority of the rule, White told lawmakers, adding that the SEC would soon issue guidance to help companies before a June 2 compliance deadline. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.