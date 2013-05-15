SEC taps Boston lawyer to run unit overseeing company disclosures

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White has chosen a Boston-based lawyer to direct the agency’s Corporation Finance division, in the latest major personnel change since she took the helm of the regulator last month.

Keith Higgins, a partner at Ropes & Gray LLP, will begin his new job with the agency next month, the SEC said on Wednesday.

As corporation finance director, he will be in charge of overseeing the agency’s job of monitoring filings by public companies to ensure they are accurate and properly disclose material information to investors.

He will also take the lead on some of the critical rule-writing required by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, a 2012 law that relaxes certain regulations to help spur small businesses raise capital and eventually go public.

Higgins has worked for 30 years advising public companies and underwriters on initial public offerings. He is a past chair of the Federal Regulation of Securities Committee of the American Bar Association and graduated summa cum laude from Boston University School of Law.

“Keith is a widely respected expert on the securities laws with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the many issues confronting the Division,” White said in a statement.

The division’s current acting director, Lona Nallegara, will move to become the agency’s new chief of staff.

He has been with the SEC since March 2011, working first as deputy director of the Corporation Finance division, and then moving up to become its acting director in December after Meredith Cross departed to return to private practice.

During his tenure, the division has overseen several very high-profile initial public offerings, including Facebook and the Carlyle Group.

In addition to tapping Higgins, White has made several other high-profile hires recently.

Last month, she appointed former federal prosecutors Andrew Ceresney and George Canellos to serve as co-directors of the enforcement division, as well as White House attorney Anne Small to be the new general counsel.

Earlier this month, White promoted Andrew Bowden to be the new head of the national exam program after its director, Carlo di Florio, announced he was leaving the SEC to take a job with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.