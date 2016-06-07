FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Two companies avoid charges for bribing Chinese officials, return profits, in U.S. SEC case
June 7, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Two companies avoid charges for bribing Chinese officials, return profits, in U.S. SEC case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of company's name from Akami to Akamai)

June 7 (Reuters) - Two companies have entered agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to avoid charges related to the payment of bribes to Chinese officials by their foreign subsidiaries, the agency said on Tuesday.

The two companies, which are unrelated, have agreed to the return of profits they made as a result of the bribes. Akamai Technologies Inc will pay $652,452 plus $19,433 in interest, and Nortek Inc will pay $291,403 plus $30,655 in interest.

The agreements state that neither company is charged with violations of U.S. foreign bribery laws, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)

