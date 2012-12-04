FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SEC's Corporation Finance director Cross to step down
December 4, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

US SEC's Corporation Finance director Cross to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Meredith Cross, the influential director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Corporation Finance Division who helped steer the agency through some of the thorniest of rulemakings, is leaving the SEC at the end of the year, the SEC announced Tuesday.

Cross joined the SEC in 2009 where she has helped review some of the largest initial public offerings in history, including Facebook.

Under her watch, the SEC also implemented numerous key rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law. Most recently, she was deeply involved in developing rules required by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act.

The SEC says Cross plans to return to private practice, though she has no immediate plans.

