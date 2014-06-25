FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC votes to adopt part of its swaps cross-border rule
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 25, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. SEC votes to adopt part of its swaps cross-border rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted on Wednesday to adopt the first of a series of crucial rules that lay out when foreign banks that deal in derivatives must comply with U.S. regulations.

SEC commissioners said the final rule, which is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, contains some tougher measures than previously proposed to close some potential loopholes that could have permitted foreign banks to circumvent U.S. regulations.

It details the criteria for when foreign banks must abide by the SEC’s rules, explains the scope of the SEC’s anti-fraud powers and provides a process for banks to apply for permission to follow a foreign regulator’s comparable rules, instead of the SEC’s regulations. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.