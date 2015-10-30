FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC approves new crowdfunding rules
October 30, 2015

SEC approves new crowdfunding rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators approved new crowdfunding rules on Friday, allowing start-up companies to raise money from mom-and-pop investors over the internet.

Private companies were previously allowed to solicit only accredited investors - those with a net worth of at least $1 million, excluding the value of their homes, or annual income of more than $200,000.

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3 to 1 to approve the measure -- the last piece of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, a 2012 law enacted with wide bipartisan support that relaxes federal regulations to help spur small business growth. (Reporting by Michael Erman)

