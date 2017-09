WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously to seek public comments on a new proposal that would permit entrepreneurs to use solicit small investments over the Internet from the general public through “crowdfunding.”

The crowdfunding proposal was required by a 2012 law that relaxes securities regulations to help small businesses raise capital and eventually go public.

The public will get 90 days to comment on the plan.