REFILE-U.S. SEC fines advisory firm for shoddy controls following cyber attack traced to China
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-U.S. SEC fines advisory firm for shoddy controls following cyber attack traced to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Tuesday from Wednesday in paragraph 1)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A St. Louis-based investment advisory firm will pay $75,000 to settle civil charges alleging it failed “entirely” to protect its clients from a July 2013 cyber attack that was later traced to China, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said R.T. Jones Capital Equities Management did not even encrypt its customers’ data or install a firewall on its servers, and the hack compromised the personal details of about 100,000 people.

To date, no customer has reported suffering any financial harm as a result of the attack, the SEC added. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
