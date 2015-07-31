FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SEC charges man they say is behind the CYNK Technology fraud
July 31, 2015

US SEC charges man they say is behind the CYNK Technology fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil fraud charges on Friday against a man they say is behind a pump-and-dump scam involving CYNK Technology, a penny stock company that briefly rose to a $6 billion value despite having no revenue.

The SEC said that Phillip Thomas Kueber filed a false and misleading registration statement for the company, and then enlisted a small group of “straw” shareholders to conceal his control of the company’s non-restricted shares.

The SEC added that Kueber failed in his attempts to cash in the stock, however, after the SEC suspended trading in CYNK on July 11, 2014 amid the suspicious trading activity. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

