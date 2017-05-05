By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK A new stock and options trading
database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
after the May 2010 flash crash will cost brokers and exchanges
$50.7 million for the fiscal year ending Nov. 21, regulatory
filings show.
The SEC approved the plan in November for the database,
aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast,
fragmented and complex markets. At the time, it was unclear how
much it would cost the industry.
Broker-dealers will bear 75 percent of the costs of the new
Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT), with stock and options
exchanges, as well as alternative trading systems, footing the
remaining 25 percent, according to the May 3 SEC filings by the
exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
The CAT will be a central database for all stock and options
"message traffic," meaning every trade order, execution,
modification and cancellation.
As such, brokers will pay based on the amount of message
traffic they generate, from $101,004 per quarter for those
generating more than 10 billion messages a month at the high
end, to $66 per quarter for those with less than 1,000 messages
a month at the low end. There are a total of nine tiers, the
filings said.
Stock execution venues will be divided into two tiers, with
those that execute more than 1 percent of industry volume paying
$63,375 per quarter and those that execute less than 1 percent
paying $38,820 per quarter.
Options execution venues with more than 1 percent of
industry volume will pay $57,615 per quarter and those with less
than 1 percent will pay $39,612 per quarter.
The CAT became a priority for the industry after the
so-called flash crash in 2010 wiped out about $1 trillion from
the stock market within minutes before an almost equally rapid
rebound. It took regulators months to piece together the data
needed to attempt to diagnose what caused the event.
The CAT will help regulators better track stock and options
trading and has been likened to a Hubble Telescope for the
securities markets.
The CAT funding model was designed to recover the costs of
building and operating the database, as well as the buildup of a
reserve equal to three months of fees, the filings said. Any
surpluses would offset future fees.
The fees assume 1,631 order-routing broker dealers, 53
equity execution venues, and 15 options execution venues.