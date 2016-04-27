FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators unveil plan for trading database
April 27, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

U.S. regulators unveil plan for trading database

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed a blueprint for a single database of equity and options trades in U.S. markets, nearly four years after the regulators first approved creating a centralized system known as a “consolidated audit trail.”

“Simply put, the benefits that technology has created for trading in our markets must also be fully realized in the commission’s regulation and oversight of those markets,” said SEC Chair Mary Jo White in comments before the three commission members voted unanimously to release the proposal.

The regulators in July 2012 approved a rule calling for self-regulatory organizations such as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the New York Stock Exchange to jointly establish the audit trail and laying out generally how the database would track information. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

