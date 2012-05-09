FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC charges Deloitte unit over audit work papers
May 9, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

SEC charges Deloitte unit over audit work papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday charged Shanghai-based Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd for refusing to provide audit work papers related to a Chinese company that is under investigation for possible accounting fraud.

The administrative proceedings against the Deloitte affiliate by the Securities and Exchange Commission mark the second time since last year that the SEC has taken enforcement action against the firm.

The SEC alleges that Deloitte & Touche Shanghai violated a provision in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act which requires foreign public accounting firms to provide their work papers concerning U.S. companies to the SEC upon request.

