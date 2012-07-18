FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SEC delays court action seeking Deloitte China audit papers
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

US SEC delays court action seeking Deloitte China audit papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday asked a federal judge to temporarily halt its court action seeking documents from Deloitte & Touche’s Chinese unit, saying it is hoping to settle the dispute through an agreement with Chinese regulators.

The SEC said it has reached no agreement yet with the Chinese, but talks continue.

The Deloitte unit has refused to turn over the documents to the SEC, citing Chinese laws. The SEC has sought the documents in connection with an investigation into one of Deloitte’s audit clients.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.