SEC charges ex-Deloitte risk officer over independence violations
May 20, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 3 years ago

SEC charges ex-Deloitte risk officer over independence violations

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - A former chief risk officer for the accounting giant Deloitte & Touche agreed to settle civil charges on Tuesday alleging he violated rules governing auditor independence, U.S. securities regulators said.

James T. Adams agreed to be suspended for two years from practicing as an accountant for public companies, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The SEC said Adams ran afoul of rules designed to make sure auditors are objective and impartial after he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in “casino markers” at the same time he was serving as an adviser on the audit of a casino gaming corporation. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)

