FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deloitte to pay $1 mln to resolve SEC auditor independence rule charges
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 1, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Deloitte to pay $1 mln to resolve SEC auditor independence rule charges

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Deloitte & Touche LLP will pay more than $1 million to settle charges that it violated auditor independence rules, after its consulting arm maintained a relationship with a trustee who served on boards for funds Deloitte audited, U.S. regulators said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the trustee, Andrew C. Boynton, and the funds’ administrator ALPS Fund Services also settled charges in the case.

SEC rules require auditors to maintain a degree of independence from clients whose books they review. That’s because auditors are meant to serve as watchdogs for investors, and are not supposed to get too cozy with their clients.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.