Detroit adviser settles SEC charges of pension theft

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - A Detroit-based investment adviser agreed to give back $3.1 million that U.S. regulators allege he stole from a pension fund for the city’s police and firefighters, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

Chauncey C. Mayfield, who is the head of MayfieldGentry Realty Advisors, took the money so he could buy two strip malls in California, the SEC said. He and his firm agreed to settle the SEC’s civil charges without admitting or denying them.

He pleaded guilty in February in a parallel criminal case to conspiring with former Detroit Treasurer Jeffrey Beasley to pay him bribes in exchange for more business from the pension fund and is awaiting sentencing.

The SEC also charged four other officials from Mayfield’s firm with allegedly covering up the theft.