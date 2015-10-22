FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. SEC meted out $4.2 bln in sanctions in 2015 fiscal year,
October 22, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. SEC meted out $4.2 bln in sanctions in 2015 fiscal year,

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In third paragraph, read 755 cases filed in previous fiscal year, not 705)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission meted out $4.2 billion in sanctions against wrongdoers who were subject to enforcement actions during its 2015 fiscal year, the agency said on Thursday.

The agency, in an annual synopsis of its enforcement efforts, also said that it had filed 807 cases during the period, which ended on September 30.

While the number of cases was higher than the 755 the SEC filed during its 2014 fiscal year, sanctions were roughly even with the $4.16 billion the SEC imposed during the same period last year. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

