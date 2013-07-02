FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-U.S. SEC sets new efforts on accounting fraud, microcap trading
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 2, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. SEC sets new efforts on accounting fraud, microcap trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to make clear accounting fraud and microcap issues are separate)

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday laid out three new enforcement initiatives aimed at improving how the agency detects and investigates accounting fraud and abusive trading in microcap stocks.

The changes are the latest in a broader shakeup of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement division since April, when former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White took over the helm of the agency.

The enforcement division’s co-directors said they plan to launch a financial reporting and audit task force, a microcap fraud task force and a new Center for Risk and Quantitative Analytics that will ferret out risks and threats to investors. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.